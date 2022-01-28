Pete Doherty and Frédéric Lo announce UK and European tour

Pete Doherty and collaborator Frédéric Lo have announced a UK and European tour – see all the details below.

The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman teamed up with the French musician for a new joint album, ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’, which is due for release on March 18 via Doherty’s own Strap Originals label.

So far, the pair have shared the single ‘You Can’t Keep It From Me Forever’ as well as the record’s title track.

Advertisement

Today (January 28) it’s been confirmed that Doherty and Lo will hit the road in May for ‘The Fantasy Life…’ tour. Kicking off in Paris on May 5, the stint also includes stop-offs in Cologne (May 6), Berlin (7), Amsterdam (9) and Belgium (11).

The duo will touch down in the UK on May 13 for a headline performance at KOKO in Camden, London. They’ll then visit Birmingham (14), Liverpool (16), Aberdeen (18), Hull (19) and Cambridge (20).

‘The Fantasy Life’ tour kicks off in May! Ticket presale from Wednesday 2nd Feb & General Sale Friday 4th Feb For early access to presale tickets you can pre-order a copy of the album here:https://t.co/HHJqBAkbo6 pic.twitter.com/7PN0Mz0pgk — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) January 28, 2022

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (February 4). Fans can access a pre-sale on Wednesday (February 2) by pre-ordering ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’ from Doherty’s official web store.

You can see the official tour poster and full schedule in the announcement tweet above.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, Doherty explained that his collaborative new album is a result of “turning inward” for inspiration.

Advertisement

“A lot of it was inspired by films and the few years I was in Margate before I ended up in lockdown in Normandy and then completely separated from England and from addiction,” he continued.

“I was getting clean. I suppose there was just so much recklessness for such a long period of time and not really caring what anyone else thought that it reverses, and all of a sudden you go from having no pressure to being hyper-sensitively aware of this new expectation.”

Doherty added: “I think the creative process is like an addiction in itself. I need to write songs, and I’ve never really got to the bottom of it.”

Recalling the experience of collaborating with Doherty, Lo told NME: “We were like a songwriting duo, and we loved that because we were talking a lot about The Smiths, The Clash and The Beatles.

“When Peter screams on this album, it’s a little bit like a John Lennon style, and I’m playing this music like ‘60s pop tunes.”

Meanwhile, The Libertines have announced a special 2022 UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Up The Bracket’.