Pete Doherty announces three new intimate UK shows

Pete Doherty has announced three new intimate UK acoustic shows.

The Libertines frontman is hitting the road for gigs that kick off at Riverside in Newcastle next Monday (July 19), the day that all lockdown restrictions are lifted. He plays The Welly in Hull the following night (July 20) and The Venue in Derby on July 21.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (July 14) at 10am BST. You can purchase them here.

Advertisement

Doherty previously announced his return with a gig at his old stomping ground at Camden’s Powerhaus, formerly Dingwalls, on July 3. But that now takes place on July 24 after the original date for the lifting of lockdown restrictions was moved.

Super happy to announce some intimate acoustic shows at @RiversideNewc @giveitsomewelly and @TheVenueDerby ♥️ Support coming from @AndrewCushin & Vona Vella Tickets on sale Wednesday @ 10:00am https://t.co/leNGP1yUID pic.twitter.com/y6xZIYM4VK — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) July 12, 2021

The Libertines are also set to perform four shows at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum this December as part of their Winter ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong’ tour.

A statement about these “up close and personal” shows, which were teased by the band earlier this year, added: “The Libertines are pleased as punch to announce a fifteen-date Christmas jaunt across the UK in November and December, including two shows at London’s O2 Forum the scene of the bands legendary shows in December 2003.”

In October last year, Carl Barat spoke to NME to discuss an update on the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” Barat explained. “We started writing here, and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a fucker to travel.”

Advertisement

In March, meanwhile, Doherty revealed that he’s now mostly sober since relocating to France.