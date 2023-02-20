Pete Doherty announces UK and Irish solo acoustic tour

Pete Doherty has announced his first solo acoustic tour of the UK and Ireland in a decade – see ticket details and dates for ‘The Battered Songbook Tour’ below.

The tour is set to begin in April and will feature career-spanning setlists incorporating songs from The Libertines, Babyshambles and Doherty’s solo projects.

Of what to expect from the shows, a statement read: “Peter promises to take audiences on an unforgettable ride into his strange and fascinating world where nothing is as it seems and life itself is an intense euphoric dream. Friends and special guests are expected to join him on occasion across these seventeen dates.”

‘The Battered Songbook Tour’ begins in Belfast on April 13, ending on May 5 with a huge London gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 24) at 10am GMT. You can buy your tickets here.

APRIL 2023

13 – Belfast, Limelight

14 – Dublin, Opium Rooms

15 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

18 – Glasgow, SWG3

19 – Stockton, KU Bar

21 –Newcastle, Riverside

22 – Lancaster, Kanteena

23 – Hull, The Welly Club

24 – Norwich, The Waterfront

26 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

27 – Liverpool, The Church

29 – Bristol, O2 Academy

30 – Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

MAY 2023

2 – Oxford, O2 Academy

3 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

4 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

5 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Elsewhere, The Libertines recently gave an update on their forthcoming new album, with Carl Barât saying that it will have a “different energy” to their past work. The band worked on the record in Jamaica, with Pete Doherty saying previously that they had a “productive” summer working on new material for the band’s fourth studio album before the European leg of their recent tour.

On their recent sessions, Doherty has now told NME‘s In Conversation series: “We put a few new songs together, me and Carl.”

Barât added: “Sonically, we want to do something we haven’t done before… I think we’ll be looking to do something with a different energy than before. But we’re not at that stage yet.”

Drummer Gary Powell told NME in August that his focus was on “forging forward” with the band’s fourth album. “The good thing is everybody’s been writing,” Powell said. “Obviously, we’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel… but I think we can push the boat out a little more while still bringing something that has the same emotional integrity and dynamism that the audience craves when they come to a Libertines show.”