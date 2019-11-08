Pete Doherty “arrested for buying cocaine” in Paris

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning (November 8)

Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris after police allegedly caught him buying cocaine.

According to local reports, the 40-year-old Libertines singer was found in possession of drugs when approached by police in the early hours of Friday morning (8 November).

The incident allegedly took place in Paris’ Pigalle district on the corner of Rue Fontaine and Rue de Douai.

French outlet Le Point says that police watched Doherty make a drug deal in the street, before he was arrested.

A police source confirmed he was carrying two grams of cocaine and under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his arrest.

A spokesman for prosecutors in Paris has also confirmed that Doherty was “placed in detention” and faces drug-related charges.

Doherty’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The singer, whose battle with drugs has repeatedly landed him in legal trouble, was also handed a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding earlier this year.