Pete Doherty and Carl Barat announce special London acoustic shows

The Libertines are coming your way.

Carl Barat and Pete Doherty have announced two acoustic performances in London for later this year.

The Libertines bandmates will perform at the Hackney Empire on September 5 & 6 with the shows forming part of the 2019 line-up for Somewhere Festival. Tickets for both dates will go on sale from 10am on Friday June 7 and you can buy them here.

“It’s been a long old while since Peter and I have done anything like this, we are both really excited by the prospect and I’m sure there will be a few surprises,” said Barat. “It will be a right old night, at what is one of our favourite venues – the Hackney Empire.”

It marks their first acoustic performance together in over five years – and comes after The Libertines previously announced their first show of 2019.

Doherty also recently revealed that The Libertines are currently exploring a number of ambitious directions on new material, likening it to the diversity of The Clash‘s divisive ‘Sandinista’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Carl turned up the studio the other day with this Beastie Boys beat,” Doherty told NME. “He was like ‘right, we’re gonna freestyle’. I was like ‘We’re fucking not’. Anyway, half a bottle of vodka later we did and somehow this absolutely diabolical screaming and ranting thing, which was our take on freestyle rap, has been turned into this quite amazing… It’s not even a pastiche, it’s a fucking good song.”

He continued: “Carl wants to do a ‘Sandinista’ thing with all these mad ideas that we’ve got, so we’ll have all these freestyle things and folky things, then there’s the more traditional Doherty/Barat songs. I don’t think the new Gary and John songs are part of that, because they’re really, really strong songs.

“There’s one Libertines album which is really strong songs, which means me and Carl have got to buck up and do our parts for, then there’s this other album which is four musicians all pulling in different ways and we just do a 25 track album.”

Meanwhile, Doherty returned last month with his self-titled debut album from new band The Puta Madres.

In a four star review, NME wrote: “His Arcadian spirit is stamped all of The Puta Madres. If you don’t love Pete, then you know you never will. If you do, then here he is a little wiser, with a testament to his knack for a cracking tune and shattered mirror poetry.”

Earlier this week, he also discussed an infamous clip from his youth which sees him divulging his love of Oasis.