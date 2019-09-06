Watch footage from Pete Doherty and Carl Barat’s intimate Hackney Empire show

This was pretty special

Pete Doherty and Carl Barat returned to the Hackney Empire last night for the first of two special acoustic performances at the iconic London venue. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

Taking to the stage shortly after 8PM, the gig marked their first acoustic set together for five years – and arguably one of their most sedate, too. Performing to an all-seated crowd at the gilded London theatre, the show saw Barat and Doherty opening with ‘7 Deadly Sins’ – the B-side to 2003’s ‘Time for Heroes’.

While previous acoustic shows have seen the pair performing entirely solo, last night’s performance also took on a orchestral edge. The pair were flanked by an array of musicians that included gospel singers, drummers and even a stirring string section – the aptly named Dirty Pretty Strings.

Having closed the first half with fan favourite ‘Death On The Stairs’, the second section of the show saw the pair airing some deeper cuts. Barat got the chance to perform ‘Let It Rain’ – a lesser known solo effort from his time with The Jackals, while Doherty delivered Babyshambles’ ‘Ballad Of Grimaldi’.

Inevitably, it was a triple bill of Libertines classics that closed the evening with ‘Music When The Lights Go Out’ being immediately followed by ‘What A Waster’ and the timeless ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’.

While a second show at the venue tonight is sold out, fans can get their hands on remaining Libertines tickets for when the band hit the road this December.

Carl Barat & Pete Doherty played

Seven Deadly Sins

The Delaney

Boys In The Band

You’re My Waterloo

For Lovers

What Katie Did

So Long, My Lover

Iceman

Radio America

Death On The Stairs

SET 2

Time For Heroes

The Good Old Days

The Milkman’s Horse

Anthem For Doomed Youth

Tell The King

The Boy Looked At Johnny

Albion

Let It Rain

Bound Together

The Letter

Ballad of Grimaldi

Music When The Lights Go Out

What A Waster

Don’t Look Back Into The Sun.