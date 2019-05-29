Pete Doherty challenges Liam Gallagher to a boxing match: “He needs a slap”

"Where am I gonna find a Mancunian with size three feet to spar with?"

Pete Doherty has jokingly suggested that he and Liam Gallagher duke it out in a charity boxing match.

The Libertines and former Oasis frontmen made headlines back in 2017 when Doherty spoke on losing his Babyshambles and solo touring bassist Drew McConnell to Gallagher’s live band.

There has long been an ongoing feud between Doherty and Gallagher, and they have both fathered children with solo star and Kill City singer Lisa Moorish. In 2005, Gallagher slammed Doherty – telling NME: “What does the word Libertine mean? Freedom! He’s in the corner doing smack with a helmet on his head. There’s nothing free about that. It’s nasty.”

Now, things have stepped up another level.

“I think we should have a sponsored boxing match and the loser gets Drew,” Doherty told Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast.

Reminded of Gallagher’s fitness levels, Doherty replied: “Listen, I weigh him in mate, I weigh him in.”

“We would make a fortune for ourselves and for good causes. I’d have to find myself a sparring partner. Where am I gonna find a Mancunian with size three feet to spar with?”

On Gallagher’s previous verbal attacks against him, Doherty replied: “I’m not sat here giving it the biggun. Nine out of 10 of my friends laugh at me when I tell them this, but at the V Festival there was a big cock in the crowd, and he said to the crowd ‘glad to see Pete Doherty could make it today,’ so I owe him one.

“He needs a slap”.

Speaking to NME about having McConnell in his band, Gallagher once said: “I’d never met Drew before and you know – he’s fucking talented. He’s played with The La’s, Drew, so he’s obviously talented. To keep the fucking Babyshambles thing going he’s gotta be pretty headstrong, you know what I mean.”

“I met him and he seemed cool. He’s been very fucking laid back. There’s been no like ‘look, you’s lot – do ya fucking thing, here’s your numbers, go and fucking do it’.”

Asked about whether he has any contact or relationship with Pete Doherty, Gallagher replied: “No, I’ve only met him once, but that was years ago at the Forum when he was with…what are they called.. fucking, Libertines. It was just ‘hello, you’re really tall and that’. He looked like my mic stand.”

While he recently released his debut album with The Puta Madres, Doherty has also spoken of the chances of Babyshambles reuniting.

“Babyshambles were offered some money to have a comeback. Good band, they were – amazing tunes,” Doherty told NME.

Asked if the band have a future, he replied: “No, I don’t think so. There’s money involved, fucking hell. It doesn’t matter how much you love the songs. You can be like, ‘Oh are you going to get Babyshambles back together, Pete?’ But then who’s going to manage Babyshambles? There are all these managerial fuckeries with Babyshambles.

“Who are they anyway? Who’s going to play guitar? It’s gotta be Mick, but does Pat want to? Last time we tried to get Pat back, but should get Mick and Pat? If you’re gonna do Babyshambles you’ve got to play ‘Pipedown’, but then you’ve got to play ‘Fuck Forever’, and you can’t not play ‘I Wish’.”

Having finished work on his new solo album, Gallagher has been teasing his next single with posters in Manchester. While his new film As It Was will premiere next week, this week also saw a casting call go out for someone to play the Britpop icon in the new Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories.