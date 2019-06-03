Pete Doherty on that classic footage: “I wasn’t queuing for an Oasis album. I only wanted to be on the telly”

"What a belter!"

Libertines frontman Pete Doherty has spoken about a clip of him from 1997 in which he appears to be queuing up outside HMV to buy Oasis‘ ‘Be Here Now’.

Footage of Doherty in the queue went viral after being discovered by a fan several years ago. Now, in a new interview, Doherty has claimed that he wasn’t queuing for the album at all. He revealed that he was instead more interested in being photographed and appearing on TV after he saw that “something going on.”

Speaking on Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast, Doherty said: “I wanna clear this one up. I was working in the Trocadero centre [in central London] demonstrating wind-up frogs and I knew that there was something going on ’cause I saw TV cameras and photographers and there was a giant cardboard cut-out of Noel and Liam, so I went down there.

“I just wanted to get on the telly. Joined the queue, grabbed the cardboard cutouts, was doing these stupid ‘please photograph me’ things, jumping on the back of an open top bus with these cardboard cut-outs and then the next morning running to the newsagents thinking I was gonna be on the front of the newspaper with these cardboard cut-outs.”

He continued: “I wasn’t queuing for an Oasis album. My sister was a big Oasis fan, and I later tuned into them and decided they were brilliant, but at the time I was far more interested in getting photographed on the back of a bus with a cardboard cut-out.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In the clip from 1997 which you can see above, Doherty says: “I subscribe to the Umberto Eco view that Noel Gallagher’s a poet and Liam’s a town crier.” When asked about this line, Doherty told the podcast: “What a belter!”

Meanwhile, Doherty has also joked recently that he and Liam Gallagher should take part in a charity boxing match to sort out their long-running feud. “I think we should have a sponsored boxing match and the loser gets Drew,” Doherty told Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast.

Reminded of Gallagher’s fitness levels, Doherty replied: “Listen, I weigh him in mate, I weigh him in.” He continued: “We would make a fortune for ourselves and for good causes. I’d have to find myself a sparring partner. Where am I gonna find a Mancunian with size three feet to spar with?”

Doherty recently released his debut album with The Puta Madres. In a 4 star album review, NME wrote: “If you don’t love Pete, then you know you never will. If you do, then here he is a little wiser, with a testament to his knack for a cracking tune and shattered mirror poetry. Away from the chaos, here’s a record that cuts to the core of Doherty with a little less noise and a little more love.”