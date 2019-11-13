Pete Doherty fined £8,500 and given suspended sentence after Paris arrests

He was handed the sentence for "violence while intoxicated."

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty has been fined £8,500 and handed a three-month suspended jail sentence for “violence while intoxicated” after being arrested in Paris twice in a week.

The 40-year-old singer was detained in the French capital’s Pigalle district after buying cocaine in the early hours of Friday morning and was provisionally fined £4,280, his lawyer has confirmed.

After being released from custody, he went out to celebrate and took a combination of alcohol, valium and sleeping pills, his lawyer Arash Derambarsh said.

The rocker is then thought to have got into an argument with two people in the street, which led to his eventual re-arrest on Sunday morning.

He was handed the hefty fine alongside a two-year probation period, lawyer Arash Derambarsh added.

“It is a lenient decision. Mr. Doherty will be able to keep singing. It is what we had asked”, Derambarsh told Reuters.

The Pigalle district of Paris is reportedly known for its trade in drugs, with sources claiming last week that Doherty was in possession of two grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest.

The singer, whose well-documented battle with drugs have previously landed him in legal trouble, was also handed a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding earlier this year.

The latest string of arrests come as Doherty prepares for his European tour with The Libertines. They are set to play their first show at Luxembourg’s Den Atelier on November 17, before continuing with a string of shows across the continent.

Doherty released a new solo album with his project Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres earlier this year.