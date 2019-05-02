Pete Doherty on the chances of Babyshambles returning

"There are all these managerial fuckeries with Babyshambles"

Pete Doherty has revealed that Babyshambles have been offered money to reform, but doubts that the band will be making a comeback in the near future.

The band have been inactive since 2014 following sporadic festival touring for their third album ‘Sequel To The Prequel‘ around the time of The Libertines reunion. However, in a new and in-depth interview with NME, Doherty has revealed that the band were asked to return, but he doubts whether it’s likely due to logistical and managerial reasons – as well as questioning whether they should have Mick Whitnall or original guitarist Pat Walden.

“Babyshambles were offered some money to have a comeback. Good band, they were – amazing tunes,” Doherty told NME.

Asked if the band have a future, he replied: “No, I don’t think so. There’s money involved, fucking hell. It doesn’t matter how much you love the songs. You can be like, ‘Oh are you going to get Babyshambles back together, Pete?’ But then who’s going to manage Babyshambles? There are all these managerial fuckeries with Babyshambles.

“Who are they anyway? Who’s going to play guitar? It’s gotta be Mick, but does Pat want to? Last time we tried to get Pat back, but should get Mick and Pat? If you’re gonna do Babyshambles you’ve got to play ‘Pipedown’, but then you’ve got to play ‘Fuck Forever’, and you can’t not play ‘I Wish’.”

Not only that, but bassist Drew McConnell has spent recent years working as touring bassist with Liam Gallagher.