Pete Doherty has been given a six month driving ban

The Libertines man has also received a £9,200 fine

Pete Doherty has been hit with a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding.

The Libertines man was also handed a £9,200 fine at Folkestone Magistrates Court after being caught on the same camera speeding four times, reports The Mirror.

The court heard Doherty, was driving a VW Transporter each time and he said he wasn’t able to read the speed of his car because of a broken dashboard light.

The musician was caught speeding in the same 30mph stretch in Cliftonville, Kent.

On the first occasion on New Year’s Eve, he was spotted driving at 40mph, whilst five days later he was seen travelling at 38mph. On January 6 and January 20, he also drove at 36mph.

Doherty represented himself in court and confessed he earned £10,000 every month. He was handed £2,300 per speeding offence as well as already paying £100 and accepting three penalty points.

Last month, he was spotted riding on a Boris bike being pulled along by his husky dogs.

Doherty released a new solo album with his project Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres earlier this year. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Andrew Trendell said: “Pete’s latest is an album of serene folk songs. The former kid in the riot now seems more at home as the old man by the sea.”

Speaking to NME around the release of the album, Pete discussed life, death, drugs, prison, tabloid controversy and feeling like a new man.

“I’ve got a huge fucking problem with age, actually,” Doherty said. “I didn’t ever admit to it because I never really felt it, but I heard you say it there and I’m thinking ‘Fucking hell, I really don’t wanna die’. Part of me for a long time just thought it would make a lot of sense and be a lot easier all round if I did snuff it.”

The Libertines are due to hit the road later this month for a UK tour.

The Libertines’ full upcoming tour dates are:

OCTOBER

27 – Sunday, Paris Olympia

NOVEMBER

2 – Saturday, Cologne Carlswerk

4 – Monday, Munich Tonhalle

5 – Tuesday, Berlin Columbiahalle

17 – Sunday, Luxembourg Den Atelier

18 – Monday, Brussels Cirque Royale

20 – Wednesday, Utrecht Tivoli Vrendenburg

21 – Thursday, Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

DECEMBER

3 – Tuesday, Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 – Wednesday, Leeds O2 Academy

6 – Friday, Dundee Caird Hall

7 – Saturday, Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

10 – Tuesday, Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Thursday, Nottingham Rock City

14 – Saturday, Birmingham O2 Academy

16 – Monday, Bristol O2 Academy

18 – Wednesday, London O2 Academy Brixton

22 – Sunday, Margate Winter Gardens