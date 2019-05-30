Pete Doherty: “I refused to listen to Arctic Monkeys” and unknowingly had them “slung out” of backstage areas

"He's a good songwriter, isn't he?"

Pete Doherty has revealed that he avoided listening to the music of Arctic Monkeys because he “heard that they were good and refused to.”

The Libertines and Babyshambles singer was talking to Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast, when he discussed his thoughts and feelings about Alex Turner’s fellow indie veterans.

“The Arctic Monkeys, I just refused to listen to them,” said Doherty. “And managed to avoid them for a long long time, ’cause I heard they were good and I didn’t want to listen to them…”

Doherty also alluded to previous misunderstandings with the band at shows.

“There’s been a few things that have happened where I didn’t know them by sight and they’ve come to say hello and I’ve had them slung out or something, and then when I tried to go say hello I wasn’t allowed to go anywhere near their backstage,” said Doherty. “So I still haven’t met them.”

He continued: “I dunno, that fella [Turner]. I suppose he’s a good songwriter, isn’t he? I wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with him though. He really pulls them apart in those songs, the ones that I’ve heard, you know?

“There’s a few embarrassed girls out there I’ll tell you now.”

The same interview also saw Doherty challenge Liam Gallagher to a boxing match.

Doherty recently released his debut album with The Puta Madres, while Arctic Monkeys have “played their last show until their next record”.

Drummer Matt Helders recently reassured fans that they won’t have to wait “another five years” until the next record like they did between ‘AM’ and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

Asked if there would be a similar gap until the release of more new material, Helders replied: “I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums.”