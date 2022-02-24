Pete Doherty requires “immediate treatment” following “respiratory infection”

Pete Doherty was advised to pull out of a Libertines gig in Bristol tonight (February 24) after it was discovered that he has a “respiratory infection”.

The band, who are in the middle of their rescheduled ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’, took to social media this evening to share the news.

“A doctor has been called to assess Peter’s condition tonight after he developed a high fever and shortness of breath,” the post began. “Thankfully, he has tested negative for COVID-19, but has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection which requires immediate treatment.

“Unfortunately, he has been advised not to perform tonight under any circumstances, which was not a decision taken lightly, and he remains under close observation with the doctor.”

The band said they were unclear as to whether Doherty will be able to perform at their two London shows this weekend at O2 Forum Kentish Town. “Further updates tomorrow afternoon with regard to the weekends shows,” the Libertines wrote.

Earlier this month, Doherty revealed that he’s planning to sign a prisoner he met at a Glasgow jail to his record label.

The singer-songwriter met the prisoner while involved in a project that saw him playing to prisoners as part of a life-drawing class. Doherty would play guitar while the prisoners at Barlinnie Prison drew him.

Elsewhere, Doherty and collaborator Frédéric Lo recently announced a UK and European tour.

The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman teamed up with the French musician for a new joint album, ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’, which is due for release on March 18 via Doherty’s own Strap Originals label.

The duo will hit the road in May for ‘The Fantasy Life…’ tour. Kicking off in Paris on May 5, the stint also includes stop-offs in Cologne (6), Berlin (7), Amsterdam (9) and Belgium (11).

They will touch down in the UK on May 13 for a headline performance at KOKO in Camden, London. They’ll then visit Birmingham (14), Liverpool (16), Aberdeen (18), Hull (19) and Cambridge (20).

Meanwhile, The Libertines recently announced a special show in Newcastle set to take place this summer for the city’s Rock N Roll Circus festival.

The band will headline the festival on Saturday, June 11 as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of their debut album ‘Up The Bracket’. The landmark LP was released on October 14 2002, and is known for tracks like ‘Time For Heroes’, ‘The Boys In The Band’ and its title track.

Rock N Roll Circus, set to take place in the Town Moor, mixes live music with elements of circus like aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers, acrobats and more. Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds have been confirmed for the opening night on Thursday, June 9, and DMA’S will join The Libertines on the Saturday bill.