Pete Doherty says The Libertines will record a new album in Jamaica

Pete Doherty has spoken about plans for The Libertines to record a new album in Jamaica.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Doherty confirmed that he is on good terms with bandmate Carl Barât and that they are planning on working on the follow up to their 2015 LP ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘ overseas.

He said: “We still feel there’s unfinished business and there are more songs to write. But he [Barât] doesn’t want to do it in England, or in France, which he sees as my turf. So the plan is to go to Jamaica and try to make another Libertines record.”

Back in January, Doherty gave NME an update on The Libertines’ long-awaited new album. When he last spoke to NME about the new material back in 2019, he said it had an eclectic mix of styles in the same vein as The Clash’s ‘Sandinista’.

“That’s still the format that we’re talking about,” he recently said. “At the end of the tour we did that ended last month, everyone was really upbeat by the fact that we were all still alive after the various quarantines and John coming and going. We were all really upbeat about the future, so I don’t know how or when it’s going to happen but I think it will.

“‘Sandinista’ still encapsulates it because there are still a lot of ideas. It’s just about getting everyone in a room and getting on with it.”

The Libertines are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ this year with a run of shows, including gigs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

You can see The Libertines’ upcoming UK gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.

June

30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

July

1 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

23 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

August

5 – Bute Park, Cardiff

6 – Bingley Weekender, Bingley

8 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September

2 – Godiva Festival, Coventry