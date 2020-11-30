Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra announce Ibiza Classics Christmas rave livestream

Pete Tong will return to The O2 Arena next month for a one-off livestream of his acclaimed Ibiza Classics show with the Heritage Orchestra.

The show first debuted at the venue in December 2016 and has returned to huge crowds every year since – with the Heritage Orchestra putting a classical spin on a selection of rave classics.

While no crowds will be present for this year’s event, fans can watch the performance on Saturday 19th December 2020 via LIVENow, which will mark the first music event at The O2 Arena since the pandemic forced it to shut in March.

O Come All Ye Ravers… Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/SDJybJOMGV

A global stream event on Sat 19th Dec with Myself, the @HeritageOrc and @julesbuckley performing from the floor of @TheO2 arena, broadcasting into your homes.

Get in your bubbles and join the party! pic.twitter.com/pvQJJQd58B — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

Pete Tong said: “2020, our whole year has been lost, no tours no shows no exceptions! We can’t be together in clubs or concert. arenas BUT we can still put on a show for you. We’re going to perfrom from the floor of the O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes. The rave will be back one day but for now we are going to make the most of what we have!”

Early bird tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased here, while O2 customers can register for free tickets via the Priority App until the day of the event, Saturday 19th December, with only a booking fee of 50p applying.

O2 Programming Director Christian D’Acuna added: “We are very excited that Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra … are returning to The O2 with their Ibiza Classics show for a fifth consecutive year – no pandemic will get in the way of this annual tradition.

“It will be the first time The O2 has had any live music performed in the venue since March and despite there being no fans in the venue, it’s great to return to live with one of our favourite shows”.