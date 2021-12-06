Pete Tong announces 2022 UK Ibiza Classics Heritage Orchestra arena tour

Pete Tong has announced the return of his Ibiza Classics Heritage Orchestra show, which will take him to arenas across the UK in 2022.

The show first debuted at The O2 in December 2016 and has returned to huge crowds every year since – with the Heritage Orchestra putting a classical spin on a selection of rave classics.

Next November and December, Tong will be joined by the full orchestra, conductor Jules Buckley, and host of guests for reworkings of house hits like ‘Love Can’t Turn Around’ and ‘Right Here Right Now’.

The tour will kick off in Cardiff on November 23, 2022, eventually finishing up with two dates at London’s O2 Arena on December 2 and 3. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (December 10) at 9.30am GMT here.

We’ll be back in Nov 2022 with a brand new show!

Register at https://t.co/3IMdAHFhUN now for advanced access to tickets and the chance to win a trip for 2 to Ibiza!

Pre sale tickets go on sale 9.30am on Weds 8th December 2021.

See you next year!@IbizaClassics_ pic.twitter.com/jt4A696AJw — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) December 3, 2021

Last Saturday (December 4), Tong completed his COVID-rescheduled Ibiza Classics Tour at the O2 Arena. Meanwhile, in December 2020, he returned to The O2 for a one-off livestream of his acclaimed show with the Heritage Orchestra.

Pete Tong’s 2022 Ibiza Classics Heritage Orchestra arena tour is:

NOVEMBER

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – Brighton Centre

25 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

26 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

DECEMBER

1 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2 – O2 Arena, London

3 – O2 Arena, London

In November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. “I’m seriously thrilled and humbled to be standing here receiving the MITS Award because I think this is recognition of dance music’s and club culture’s influence and success,” he said at the ceremony.

“Looking round this room, there are so many people that have been on that journey with me so this is for all of you.”

Back in 2013, Tong was awarded an MBE for his services to music and broadcasting.