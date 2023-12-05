Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ 2024 UK arena tour

Pete Tong has announced new details of his ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK arena tour for 2024.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ released the ‘Ibiza Classics’ compilation album back in 2017, where iconic dance songs were covered by Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra. The album features renditions of The Chemical Brothers, Massive Attack, and Armand Van Helden. The DJ has toured the album multiple times since its release, most recently taking it on the road in autumn 2023.

Now, the DJ is returning with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra for nine arena shows in December 2024. Tong will play cities including Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham, finishing off with two dates at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets will go on sale on December 8, 9.30am – purchase yours here.

Tong will also play a series of outdoor shows in the summer of 2024 – get remaining tickets here.

Pete Tong will play:

JUNE 2024:

21 – NEWMARKET Racecourse

22 – NEWTON LE WILLOWS Haydock Park Racecourse

JULY 2024:

05 – BEDFORD Bedford Park

20 – READING Englefield House

26 – ESHER Sandown Park Racecourse

DECEMBER 2024:

4 – ABERDEEN P&J Live

5 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

6 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

7 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

10 – CARDIFF Utilita Arena

11 – BRIGHTON Centre

12 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

13 – LONDON O2 Arena

14 – LONDON O2 Arena

In 2021, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. He was the first dance music specialist to receive the award; its previous winners include Glastonbury Festival‘s Michael Eavis, The Beatles producer George Martin, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, Simon Cowell and Kylie Minogue.

Tong said of the award: “I’m seriously thrilled and humbled to be standing here receiving the MITS Award because I think this is recognition of dance music’s and club culture’s influence and success.

“Looking round this room, there are so many people that have been on that journey with me so this is for all of you.”

In other news, Massive Attack hit out against Tong for covering their song ‘Unfinished Sympathy’ on the Ibiza Classics album when it first came out. “Thanks for covering one of our songs on your nostalgia nightmare roadshow,” 3D wrote. “I don’t recollect you getting in touch to see if we would mind.”

He called upon the DJ to “divide your nightly profit by the number of songs you murder in your set, and hand the total of that one song over to UNHCR… It would be the least you could do.”