Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023

Pete Tong has unveiled details of a new ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023.

Tong will take the new Ibiza Classics show across the UK in autumn next year. He will be joined by The Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley at arena venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham and London. Tong will play two consecutive nights at the O2 in London next December.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on December 9 here.

You can see a full list of dates here:

NOVEMBER 2023

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

25 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 – Cardiff, CIA

29 – Brighton, Centre

30 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

DECEMBER 2023

1 – London, O2 Arena

2 – London, O2 Arena

NEW SHOWS: Global DJ superstar @petetong has added two more shows to his Ibiza Classics 2023 Summer tour! Tickets for the massive outdoor shows in Norwich and Exeter are on sale this Thursday at 10am from the link below 🎧https://t.co/Y5wxWB5jbJ pic.twitter.com/QSGei6iLOu — MyTicket (@MyTicketUK) December 5, 2022

Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

“I’m seriously thrilled and humbled to be standing here receiving the MITS Award because I think this is recognition of dance music’s and club culture’s influence and success,” he said at the ceremony.

“Looking round this room, there are so many people that have been on that journey with me so this is for all of you.”

Tong was the first dance music specialist to have received the honour, which has in previous years been won by the likes of Glastonbury Festival‘s Michael Eavis, The Beatles producer George Martin, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, Simon Cowell and Kylie Minogue.

Back in 2013, Tong was awarded an MBE for his services to music and broadcasting.