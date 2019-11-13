Pete Townshend says his “affectionate relationship” with Roger Daltrey keeps The Who together

Best buds.

Pete Townshend has said his “increasingly affectionate relationship” with Roger Daltrey is a major reason for The Who’s impressive longevity.

The rock legends have been going strong since 1964, and will release their twelfth album ‘Who’ in December.

“I still perform partly because of my ongoing, developing and increasingly affectionate relationship with Roger,” Pete told the Yorkshire Post.

“When you look back at where we started, I wouldn’t say we despised each other but we had very little in common. Now, we have very little in common but we really care about each other deeply.”

The singer says their appreciation has played a huge part in the band’s ongoing success.

“It’s been a surprise and a delight to us both that we found this because we didn’t expect it,’ he said.

“We are really comfortable with each other. He says, ‘You’ve got your guitar and your pen, I’ve got my voice’.

“We meet in the middle and it just happens to be performing.”

This comes after he previously expressed regret over his past “rock and roll” antics.

“I was always pretty snobby about rock and roll,” he said. He addressed an infamous incident in which the band’s late drummer, Keith Moon, chucked a TV through a hotel window.

“As the television went through the window, I would look at Keith Moon and go, ‘what a fucking prat. What a waste of time’.

In other news, The Who’s rock opera Tommy will return to Broadway in 2021 – more than 25 years since its original run.