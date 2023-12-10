Pete Townshend says The Who will have a talk about “what happens next”

Pete Townshend has said The Who will have talks about where they go next.

The legendary band wrapped up their final orchestral tour date at the Sandringham Estate over the summer.

Now, Townshend said he is looking at meeting up with frontman Roger Daltrey about their future plans.

He told Record Collector: “I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.”

Townshend added: “It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun? So, I wrote to Roger and said, come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.”

It comes after he recently revealed that he is currently working on creating a new rock opera, that will see him take his novel The Age Of Anxiety to the stage, and see it performed alongside a variety of new songs.

The novel was released by Townshend in 2019 and explored themes of societal anxiety, triggered by things such as global warming and the threat of terrorism. It also saw the musician depict the detrimental consequences of social media on modern life, and how mental health issues are becoming more prominent across younger generations.

Meanwhile, The Who‘s Tommy musical is set to return to Broadway in 2024.

Previews are due to start on March 8 at New York’s Nederlander Theatre- before the official opening on March 28. Any remaining tickets are available to purchase here.

Daltrey meanwhile is also currently underway on his own passion project – a biopic about the band’s late drummer Keith Moon.