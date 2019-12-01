Pete Townshend wanted Roger Daltrey to rap on The Who’s new album

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Monday (November 25), the singer explained that he was less than impressed with the version of ‘All This Music Must Fade’ that Townshend had sent him. “I hated [the song] at first,” he explained.

Roger Daltrey has claimed that one of the demos Pete Townshend sent him while they were working on The Who ‘s new album included rapping, with the guitarist suggesting that Daltrey could perform the part on record.

“On the demo, he had some rapping on it,” Daltrey added. “Well, no fucking way I’m going to rap. No way. Let the youngsters wear those clothes.” Listen to the track below, which includes the line, “I don’t care, I know you’re gonna hate this song” – but no rapping.

Advertisement

The interview caused controversy for other reasons when, asked about his late bandmates Keith Moon and John Entwistle, Townshend replied: “It’s not going to make Who fans very happy, but thank God they’re gone.”

The guitarist later apologised to the Moon and Entwistle families in a Facebook post, saying the headlines didn’t tell the whole story of the interview.

Advertisement