Pete Townshend wanted Roger Daltrey to rap on The Who’s new album

Roger Daltrey has claimed that one of the demos Pete Townshend sent him while they were working on The Who‘s new album included rapping, with the guitarist suggesting that Daltrey could perform the part on record.
In an interview with Rolling Stone on Monday (November 25), the singer explained that he was less than impressed with the version of ‘All This Music Must Fade’ that Townshend had sent him. “I hated [the song] at first,” he explained.
“On the demo, he had some rapping on it,” Daltrey added. “Well, no fucking way I’m going to rap. No way. Let the youngsters wear those clothes.” Listen to the track below, which includes the line, “I don’t care, I know you’re gonna hate this song” – but no rapping.
The interview caused controversy for other reasons when, asked about his late bandmates Keith Moon and John Entwistle, Townshend replied: “It’s not going to make Who fans very happy, but thank God they’re gone.”
The guitarist later apologised to the Moon and Entwistle families in a Facebook post, saying the headlines didn’t tell the whole story of the interview.
“No one can ever know how much I miss Keith and John, as people, as friends and as musicians,” Townshend wrote. “The alchemy we used to share in the studio is missing from the new album, and it always feels wrong to try to summon it up without them.”
In a four-star review of The Who’s latest album, NME said: “‘WHO’ either recaptures the band’s root ferocity or explores new territory with style: the smoky tango of ‘She Rocked My World’, with Daltrey growling like Tom Waits on Viagra, or ‘Break The News’, a folk rocker with a contemporary Mumford crunch. Keep denying that curtain, boys, we’ll tell you when you finally get old.”