Pete Wentz interrupts Panic! At The Disco’s Beebo on the toilet in hilarious new TikTok

Trust a puppet not to lock the bathroom door

Panic! At The Disco have recruited Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz for their latest TikTok post – watch the clip below.

In August, Panic! went viral with a TikTok that featured Brendon Urie puppet, Beebo, dancing along to ‘Mr. Sandman’ by The Chordettes. Now, Beebo is back in a new clip that features Wentz and is soundtracked by a Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco mashup.

Titled ‘Dear Future Self, Close The Goddamn Door’, the TikTok combines new Fall Out Boy track ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’ with Panic!’s ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’.

In the clip, Wentz is seen knocking on the bathroom door before entering and finding Beebo sat on the toilet singing back to the Fall Out Boy bassist: “Haven’t you people ever heard of closing the God damn door?”

Watch the clip below:

Last month, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer marked the announcement of the Hella Mega tour with a tiny show in Los Angeles.

Taking to the stage at the Whiskey-A-Go-Go, each band delivered their own greatest hits set, while also performing the new songs they have also released to coincide with the start of the tour.

Meanwhile, after previewing a snippet of a new ‘heavy metal’ song early in August, Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie shared an extended version of the track, including vocals.

The singer had told fans that he’d be taking a break from music for the rest of 2019, but he’s now admitted on his daily Twitch livestreams that it hasn’t stopped him writing – and recently came up with something a little heavier than we might be used to.

It’s also been revealed that Urie is getting his very own Pop! Funko Doll.