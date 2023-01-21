Pete Wentz says watching Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’ documentary was like “looking into a mirror”

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz has said that he watched the Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster with the band’s vocalist Patrick Stump before they started making their upcoming album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

The 2004 film offered an insight into the Metallica camp while they were making their divisive album ‘St Anger’, a time which was particularly fraught for the band amid frontman James Hetfield’s addiction issues and the departure of bassist Jason Newsted.

Wentz revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that he had seen the film, which resonated with his own experiences of band life. “Before we started working on the [new] record, I was watching Some Kind of Monster. Somehow in my head, I always thought that they were a band for 30 or 40 years.” [via Louder]

Advertisement

He continued: “I don’t really know why but I was like, ‘Oh, we’ve been a band the same length that they were a band when they shot this, which is just a really weird mirror to look into.”

Stump, meanwhile, added: “Because what you were saying, the thing about, ‘Do they get along?’ There’s so many things that have to line up for a band to make a record at this point, let alone a good one.”

Fall Out Boy announced their eighth album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, earlier this week, after a teaser campaign that saw them take out a full page advert for ‘FOB8’ in the Chicago Tribune and send Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes a pink seashell. The album is set to arrive on March 24 and is preceded by its lead single ‘Love From The Other Side’.

Stump told NME in a new interview that ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is “not a throwback record”. He explained: “I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years

“It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”