Mysterious intervention! Peter Andre gets trolled for wading into Wiley and Stormzy feud

Peter Andre has received backlash after attempting to play peacemaker in the recent Wiley and Stormzy beef, after urging them not to “bring each other’s families into it.”

This past week Stormzy and Wiley have been embroiled in a war of words that has seen the pair release four diss records between them. They came after Wiley attacked Stormzy on Twitter for collaborating with Ed Sheeran.

On ‘Eediyat Skengman 2’, Wiley said he was going to “rip the weave off” of Stormzy’s mother’s head. The ‘Heavy is the Head’ rapper responded on ‘Still Disappointed’, rapping: “Since you wanna diss my mum so much/ Let’s talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus/ That poor little woman was scared in the house/ ‘Cause you put her life in danger, you prick.”

Advertisement

Peter Andre yesterday inserted himself into the beef pleading with the two artists to not bring their families into it.

“@WileyUpdates & @Stormzy1 If you don’t like each other take it to each other, don’t bring each other’s families into it man,” he tweeted. “C’mon you both know that ain’t right. You’re both incredible artists.”

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer also shared an Instagram post which he only left up for an hour before deleting, and added: “Just my opinion. Agree? Yes or no?”

Peter Andre acting like a bartender when you've had too much to drink and won't give you another pint ffs 😂😭. He even got their @ wrong loool. pic.twitter.com/ihESAOEE93 — Ali (@AliMacPali786) January 9, 2020

His intervention saw Andre receive a deluge of abuse on Twitter for getting involved in the first place and getting both rappers’ accounts wrong.

“Peter Andre weighing in on the Wiley and Stormzy beef but tagging the wrong accounts is groundbreaking,” one wrote while many others mocked him with various memes from Love Island, South Park and Harry Enfield’s scousers sketch. You can view a selection of the posts below.

peter andre weighing in on the wiley and stormzy beef but tagging the wrong accounts is groundbreaking x pic.twitter.com/zRdygxXQuD — uoʇƃuᴉɹǝɥʇǝɥʞɔɐɾ (@jack_22961120) January 9, 2020

Peter Andre to Stormzy and Wiley pic.twitter.com/PHaeHKozLc — Economy still tight (@UnoThemOnes) January 9, 2020

Advertisement

Peter Andre acting like a bartender when you've had too much to drink and won't give you another pint ffs 😂😭. He even got their @ wrong loool. pic.twitter.com/ihESAOEE93 — Ali (@AliMacPali786) January 9, 2020

Peter Andre entering the Stormzy/Wiley beef. pic.twitter.com/vIMRchJZTR — Թεαηմϯ (@AngryPeanut4) January 9, 2020

Sounding like Cartman when he's about to finesse someone "Come on, you guys…" pic.twitter.com/rFOqjuTP1h — Alex (@LongFootLexx) January 10, 2020

Andre tried to defend getting both artists accounts wrong with a follow up tweet in which he wrote: “Oh shit. I asked for that don’t mind me guys, that was pre coffee yesterday morning. Ps the reason it tags wrong on Twitter is because I link it from my Instagram which uses the correct tags. I deserved it, I got battered. I’ll stick to singing under a waterfall yes yes yes :)”

Oh shit. I asked for that 😂 don’t mind me guys, that was pre coffee yesterday morning @Stormzy1 @WileyUpdates Ps the reason it tags wrong on Twitter is because I link it from my Instagram which uses the correct… https://t.co/Z65VPAoZhU — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 10, 2020

Earlier this month, Stormzy likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who should “get back to bed.”

The ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper addressed his recent beef with the “Godfather of Grime” during an interview on BBC Radio 1 while discussing achieving the first Number One of the decade (‘Own It’ ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy).