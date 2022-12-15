Peter Andre wants radio stations to ban Christmas classic ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’

Peter Andre aka the “Head of Summer Holidays” has urged radio stations to ban the Christmas song ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’.

The pop singer and TV personality has written an open letter to UK radio stations to urge them to ban the classic after a recent survey found that the majority of the British public think that the summer holidays trump the festive period.

Travel company On The Beach is claiming that the song is factually incorrect after a poll it ran found that 78 per cent of those surveyed believe that going on holiday is better than Christmas.

Doubt has now been cast on Andy Williams’ 1963 classic, which is synonymous with the Christmas period. The song is sitting at Number 22 in the UK’s official singles chart this week.

Andre agreed with On The Beach’s findings, writing in his open letter: “The results of the survey do not surprise me. Sure, festive frolics are fun but let’s face it, Christmas can get repetitive and pressurising.

“It’s much more exciting to visit new places, experience new things and make meaningful memories, and there’s no better place to do that than on holiday.

“In my new role [as Head of Summer Holidays], all I can do now is politely ask radio stations to respect the British people’s viewpoint and not play ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ at Christmas anymore. Perhaps they can play it on a loop in July instead?”

Andre also referenced Section 3 of the CAP Broadcast Code, accusing radio stations of false advertising by playing the song in the run-up to December 25.

“By playing this track you are giving your listeners false hope that Christmas and winter in general is the most wonderful time of the year, when in fact, it isn’t.

“And I even have data to prove it! Recent findings from On the Beach have confirmed what we already suspected; 78 per cent of people, so more than three-quarters of Brits, believe that going on holiday is better than Christmas.

“Therefore, unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the population (85 per cent) agree the Andy Williams song is factually incorrect, proving Christmas simply is not the most wonderful time of the year. While I acknowledge there are some extremely pleasant moments during Yuletide festivities, these are normally fleeting and often come with a busy schedule, an empty wallet and not much to show otherwise.

“Strip back the gift-giving, tinsel and twinkly lights and people are left with the stark reality that this time of year is cold, dark, and expensive.”

He added: “Factor in the cost-of-living crisis, national strikes, overall price hikes and general low mood of the nation and you get my drift. Without sounding like the Grinch, but instead as proud Head of Summer Holidays for On the Beach, I put it to you Sir or Madam, overseas getaways are the most wonderful time of the year instead.

“A time to make memories with loved ones, splash around in the sea with the kids, enjoy sunsets on the beach, and truly discover yourself again. These are all the magical factors that constitute it being the most wonderful time of the year.

“So, I am urging you to refrain from playing what is in fact misleading the public. And my request is backed up by solid data compiled by On The Beach.”

