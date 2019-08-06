Peter Crouch reckons Liam Gallagher asked him to play bass

"Music is a passion of mine, I'd like to get into promoting new bands"

Peter Crouch has revealed Liam Gallagher recently asked him to play bass in his band.

The former Liverpool and Stoke striker said he was asked to learn how to play the bass for a special guest appearance at one of the former Oasis frontman’s gigs, even though he doesn’t know how to play the instrument.

In an interview with Radio Times, Crouch said: ”Music is a passion of mine. I’d like to get into promoting new bands. Liam offered me a job as a musician the other day.

”He was like: ‘When we do a big gig, just learn the bass to one tune and you can come up and play with us’. I said: ‘I’d love to do that but I don’t have any musical talent’.”

Crouch is a regular gig-goer at small indie shows. He was spotted crowdsurfing at the This Feeling new bands tent at Isle Of Wight Festival last year, and has also DJ’d on Radio X.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently claimed his younger brother’s show at Glastonbury was an embarrassment.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life. He’s pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin. And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son’s pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice. If you can’t sing ’em, don’t play ’em!”

Gallagher also called Liam’s solo music “unsophisticated music for unsophisticated people by an unsophisticated man”.

‘This Is The Place’ follows a summer of festival shows by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, which included headlining Isle Of Wight Festival and his own homecoming show at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Liam Gallagher releases his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20.