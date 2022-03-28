Peter Frampton announces three UK dates for farewell tour

Peter Frampton has announced three shows in the UK this November, as part of his ‘farewell’ tour.

The guitarist was forced to cancel a run of British and European shows planned for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Great news!! I am continuing my PF Finale Tour this November in the UK,” he said in a statement. “My band and I have been chomping at the bit to play and can’t wait to keep our promise to play for you again. Thanks for your patience.”

Great news!! I am continuing my PF Finale Tour this November in the UK. My band and I have been chomping at the bit to play and can’t wait to keep our promise to play for you again. Thanks for your patience.

Tickets on sale March 30th! @RoyalAlbertHall @RegandVic pic.twitter.com/90bQEXVCwf — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

His British dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (March 30) at 12pm, and you can purchase yours here.

NOVEMBER 2022

Saturday 5 – Stoke, Victoria Hall

Sunday 6 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tuesday 8 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Billed as Frampton’s last ever live shows after over five decades of touring, the ‘Finale Tour’ will also embark on a mammoth run of over 50 shows across the US this summer.

“Select dates” on the tour will see Frampton joined by Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as his son Julian Frampton. It’s unclear whether that will include the British shows.

Frampton’s last release was ‘Frampton Forgets The Words’ released last April, consisting of covers of what Frampton called .”ten of my favourite pieces of music”.

Advertisement

It included an instrumental cover of Radiohead’s ‘Reckoner’, plus songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more.

Last year also saw Frampton appear at a live show in tribute to John Lennon, marking what would have been the Beatle’s 81st birthday and in aid of War Child. The gig followed on from an album of covers ‘Dear John’, also released last year.