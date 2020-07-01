Peter Frampton has launched a new coronavirus-themed t-shirt on his merch store which plays on the title of his classic 1976 live double-album ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’.

The new t-shirt displays a doctored version of the live album’s original artwork — now showing the guitarist wearing a blue face mask — and bears the words “Frampton Stays Inside!”.

On the back of the t-shirt the words ‘Shelter In Place House Tour 2020’ are printed in the style of a normal tour t-shirt, with a monthly schedule of rooms to visit in the home — February: Living Room, March: Kitchen, April: Laundry Room, May: Backyard — also included.

As well as the t-shirt, Frampton’s merch store have also been stocking special face masks. A portion of the proceeds from sales of this new merch line will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Frampton had been due to embark on his farewell tour in the UK and Europe in May, but the coronavirus pandemic meant that the tour was cancelled in April.

“I am so sorry to have to announce that, at this time because of the COVID-19 virus, my UK/EU tour has now been cancelled,” Frampton told fans on social media. “All ticket holders should be in touch with their point of purchase for refunds. I couldn’t be more disappointed. My apologies to all.”

Back in April, Frampton recalled how David Bowie once picked him up and carried him out of the smoke-filled cabin of his private plane.