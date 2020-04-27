Peter Frampton tells how David Bowie once saved him from smoking plane

Peter Frampton has revealed how David Bowie once picked him up and carried him out of the smoke-filled cabin of his private plane.

In an extract from his new memoir, which is set to arrive later this year, the musician hailed Bowie as a “lovely man” and explained how he saved his life on two occasions after they met first at school in Bromley, south east London.

The second life-saving moment came when Bowie chose him to play guitar on the 1987 ‘Glass Spider’ World Tour and album, as Frampton tried to launch a major career comeback.

According to The Sunday Mirror, the pair were awaiting take-off in the cabin of a private tour plane, when Bowie noticed smoke billowing into the cabin.

Frampton recalled how Bowie shouted “smoke, smoke”, before immediately jumping into action. “The pilot stops and Dave literally lifts me out of my seat and carries me down the chute,” he explained.

“I will never forget that. He coulda ran out but he wanted to make sure I was okay. That was the kind of guy he was with me, and in general. He was a lovely man.”

Frampton had joined Bowie for the tour some eleven years after his album ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ sold eight million records.

By that point, his career was on the wane when Bowie introduced him back on the stage.

Frampton is currently suffering from an incurable muscle disease called inclusion body myositis, which sparks inflammation of the tissues, gradually weakening muscles.

He is currently undergoing clinical trials for John Hopkins University in a bid to minimise the effects of the condition.

Meanwhile, unauthorised Bowie biopic ‘Stardust’ debuted earlier this month, which sees Johnny Flynn tackling the role of the music icon.