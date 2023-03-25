Peter Gabriel adds more US dates to his ‘i/o’ tour

Peter Gabriel has added further dates to his upcoming ‘i/o’ tour of North America – see dates below and buy tickets here.
The former Genesis singer turned solo artist previously announced that he would be heading to Europe and the UK in spring this year in support of his 10th studio album. His ninth and most recent studio album, ‘New Blood’, came out in 2011.
Now, he has extended his planned dates in North America, to include shows in Washington, D.C., Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Saint Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
The ‘i/o’ tour is set to kick off in Krakow, Poland on May 18 ahead of further dates in Verona, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and other cities throughout that month and into June.
The musician will then touch down in the UK where he’ll take to the stage at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (June 17), The O2 in London (19), the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (22), the AO Arena in Manchester (23) and the 3Arena in Dublin (25). You can find tickets here.
The tickets for all the newly announced US dates of i/o – The Tour go on sale today at 10am local time
Which show are you coming to?
Announcing the tour at the time, Gabriel said: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”
In January, Gabriel shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’, teaming up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track.
According to a press release, ‘Panopticom’ was released on a full moon and future songs from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ will also come out on the night of a full moon.
In February, he released new song ‘The Court (Dark-Side Mix)’ to coincide with that month’s full moon.
According to a press release, the track was written and produced by Peter Gabriel, and features contributions from Eno as well as backing vocals from his daughter, Melanie Gabriel.
Peter Gabriel’s 2023 dates are as follows:
MAY
18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow
20 – Verona Arena, Verona
21 – Mediolanum Arena, Milan
23 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris
24 – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
26 – Waldbuehne, Berlin
28 – Koenigsplatz, Munich
30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
31 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
JUNE
2 – Koengen, Bergen
5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
6 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
8 – Hallenstadion, Zurich
10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne
12 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg
13 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
15 – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux
17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
19 – The O2 – London
22 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
23 – AO Arena, Manchester
25 – 3Arena, Dublin
SEPTEMBER
8 – Videotron Centre, Quebec
9 – Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
11 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
13 – Bell Centre, Montreal
14 – TD Garden, Boston
16 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
18 – Madison Square Garden, New York
20 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C
22 – KeyBank Center, Buffalo
23 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
25 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus
27 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
29 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
30 – United Center, Chicago
OCTOBER
2 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
3 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul
7 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver
8 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
11 – Chase Center, San Francisco
13 – Kia Forum, Inglewood
14 – Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs
16 – Ball Arena, Denver
18 – Moody Center, Austin
19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
21 – Toyota Center, Houston