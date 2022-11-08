Peter Gabriel has announced his first UK and European tour in nearly a decade – tickets will be available here.

The former Genesis singer turned solo artist hasn’t played shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland since his ‘Back To Front Tour’ in late 2014. His ninth and most recent studio album, ‘New Blood’, came out in 2011.

Today (November 8), Gabriel confirmed that he’ll hit the road in Europe next spring. The stint is set to kick off in Krakow, Poland on May 18 ahead of further dates in Verona, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and other cities throughout that month and into June.

The musician will then touch down in the UK where he’ll take to the stage at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (June 17), The O2 in London (19), the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (22), the AO Arena in Manchester (23) and the 3Arena in Dublin (25).

Announcing the tour, Gabriel said: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Per a press release, the ‘i/o’ tour – which shares its name with Gabriel’s yet-to-be-announced 10th album – is due to include “hits, fan favourites” and some “unexpected” airings. Gabriel will appear alongside regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland leg go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 11) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale today (November 8) via Gabriel’s mailing list – sign up here.

Peter Gabriel’s 2023 UK dates are as follows:

JUNE:

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 – The O2 – London

22 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 – AO Arena, Manchester

25 – 3Arena, Dublin

The confirmation of new material from Gabriel, as well as accompanying live concerts, comes after his longtime drummer Katché said this summer that the band were “finishing our new album” and would tour next year.

Speaking to NME in May, Gabriel revealed: “I’ve got a lot of songs I’m trying to get finished. I’m hoping to have something out by the end of the year.”

Back in March, the singer stopped by The O2 in London to watch his former band Genesis’ final live show.