Peter Gabriel releases new song ‘The Court’ about “abused, unfair” justice system

Peter Gabriel has released new song ‘The Court (Dark-Side Mix)’ to coincide with this month’s full moon – check it out below.

READ MORE: Peter Gabriel on working with Arcade Fire and making touring greener

Released today (February 5) ‘The Court’ is the second track to be taken from Gabriel’s upcoming album ‘i/o’.

According to a press release, the track was written and produced by Peter Gabriel, and features contributions from Brian Eno as well as backing vocals from his daughter, Melanie Gabriel.

Advertisement

“I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there,” said the former Genesis singer about the track.

“A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos and in some senses the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos. That’s often abused, it’s often unfair and discriminatory but at the same time it’s probably an essential part of a civilised society. But we do need to think sometimes about how that is actually realised and employed.”

The track is partly inspired by the work of NAMATI, a charity that looks to make justice accessible and is “dedicated to putting the power of law in the hands of people.”

“I recommend you check them out,” said Gabriel. “They do a brilliant job assembling teams around the world to help with different issues.”

‘The Court’ follows on from ‘Panopticom’, the lead single to ‘i/o’ and the first new music from Gabriel in seven years. It was also released on the day of the full moon.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new album Gabriel said: “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

Last year, Gabriel announced his first UK tour in nearly a decade for 2023 – any remaining tickets are available here.

Peter Gabriel will play:

JUNE:

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 – The O2 – London

22 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 – AO Arena, Manchester

25 – 3Arena, Dublin