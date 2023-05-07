Peter Gabriel teams up with his daughter and Brian Eno for song ‘Four Kinds Of Horses’

Peter Gabriel has released new single ‘Four Kinds Of Horses’, which features his daughter Melanie on backing vocals alongside Brian Eno on synthesiser – check it out below.

Released on Friday (May 5) to coincide with the full moon, the song is the latest track to be shared from Gabriel’s upcoming solo album ‘i/o’ following ‘Panopticom’ and ‘The Court’.

Gabriel said that ‘Four Kinds Of Horses’ explores “the interesting overlap of religion and peace on the one hand and violence and terrorism on the other”, and was inspired by the Buddhist parable of the same name, “which describes different ways a student can approach their spiritual practice”.

He went on to describe Eno’s synths as “sounding like electric worms”, while Melanie’s vocals provide “another lovely moment for a dad”.

Speaking about ‘i/o’, Gabriel said: “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

While the album doesn’t yet have a release date, Gabriel is set to head out on a headline tour of Europe, North America and the UK later this month.

The run of shows starts May 18 in Poland before reaching the UK in June – tickets are available here. The North American leg begins in September and tickets for that can be found here.

Peter Gabriel live dates 2023:

MAY

18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow

20 – Verona Arena, Verona

21 – Mediolanum Arena, Milan

23 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris

24 – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

26 – Waldbuehne, Berlin

28 – Koenigsplatz, Munich

30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

31 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

JUNE

02 – Koengen, Bergen

05 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

06 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

08 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

12 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg

13 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

15 – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 – The O2 – London

22 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 – AO Arena, Manchester

25 – 3Arena, Dublin

SEPTEMBER

08 – Videotron Centre, Quebec

09 – Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

11 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

13 – Bell Centre, Montreal

14 – TD Garden, Boston

16 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

18 – Madison Square Garden, New York

20 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C

22 – KeyBank Center, Buffalo

23 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

25 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

27 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

29 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

30 – United Center, Chicago

OCTOBER

02 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

03 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul

07 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

08 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

11 – Chase Center, San Francisco

13 – Kia Forum, Inglewood

14 – Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs

16 – Ball Arena, Denver

18 – Moody Center, Austin

19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

21 – Toyota Center, Houston