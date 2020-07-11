Peter Hook will hold a Twitter listening party to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s ‘Closer’, he has announced.

The band’s second and final studio album was released on July 18, 1980, just over a year after the release of their debut ‘Unknown Pleasures’.

In a post on Hook’s Peter Hook & The Light Facebook page, it was announced that the group’s bassist would mark the milestone by taking part in Tim Burgess’ Tim’s Twitter Listening Party series. “Next Saturday, on July 18th at 10pm UK time, Hooky will be hosting a Twitter listening party for Joy Division’s ‘Closer’ – exactly 40 years on since the release of the album,” the post read.

Advertisement

“To get involved, all you have to do is play the album at home from 10pm and follow along with Hooky’s tweets in real-time.”

Next Saturday, on July 18th at 10pm UK time, Hooky will be hosting a Twitter listening party for Joy Division’s ‘Closer’… Posted by Peter Hook & The Light on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Burgess began his Twitter listening parties as the coronavirus pandemic sent countries including the UK into lockdown. So far, bands including The Cribs, The Vaccines, Shame, Wolf Alice, Faithless, Mystery Jets, Chvrches, and Supergrass have taken part in the sessions.

In May, Hook marked the 40th anniversary of his Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis’ death by streaming a gig where The Light played every song released by the band.

Advertisement

He also reflected on Curtis’ death, saying: “Suicide of a very close friend or family member always leaves you with the guilt.” He added that he felt “really annoyed with Ian when he died”, but added that he later realised what “the most important thing” was about his death.

“The most important thing was a daughter lost her father. Parents lost a son. A wife lost a husband. A lover lost a lover. That is really the important thing — because let’s face it, there’s lots of groups. There’ll be another along in a minute.”