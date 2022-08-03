Peter Hook announces ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts

Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata have announced two ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts in the autumn.

Hook collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.

‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ will return with shows at the O2 Apollo Manchester on October 14 and London Palladium the following night (October 15).

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

“Covid has given these events strange timings, but after touring and playing Joy Division normally shall we say, I am looking forward to this new working more than ever. It takes JD’s music to a whole different place, emotionally and aurally. It is difficult to transcribe but I love the challenge, and it brings a freshness to the whole concept,” Hook said in a statement.

“After those two amazing concerts at The Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House, I did wonder how we could possibly surpass it. Playing those gigs did give me a great insight in how to improve the impact for future shows. Both venues are very historic. The Palladium is as famous as the RAH and Sydney, another great feather in our cap, and The Apollo has played a huge part of my musical career, so they seemed a great fit. Both great venues for a great show!”

Musical director Tim Crooks added: “It’s fantastic news that we’ll be bringing this amazing show to The Palladium and The Apollo, two of my favourite ever venues. As musicians we’ve all missed being able to perform and as we finally return with the show, I do hope the concerts bring a great deal of pleasure for everybody there.”

Earlier this year, Hook helped unveil a new mural of Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis in Macclesfield town centre.