Peter Hook on the Haçienda House Party livestream: “It’s a huge thank you to Tony Wilson and Rob Gretton”

With the next instalment of Haçienda House Party in full swing, Peter Hook has promised that the livestream will be a “a great compliment to Tony Wilson, Rob Gretton and the rest of New Order“.

Following the success of last month’s virtual party in honour of the legendary Manchester club pulling in 1.6million listeners, another is taking place today from 12pm ’til midnight and is available to stream here or below.

Hacienda House Party II Hacienda House Party-Part II-Live StreamSadly due to technical reasons, Danny Tenaglia DJ will not be able to perform with us today but in Danny’s absence, we have been able to extend sets from our residents Graeme Park & Jon Dasilva.The stream is entirely free but you can watch all day and donate at UnitedWeStream.co.ukTune in from 12 noon atTwitter.com/streamGMTwitch.tv/unitedwestreamgmWe’re all looking forward to today’s event with #UnitedWeStreamGM & hope you are too. Have a great day. Posted by United We Stream GM on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Advertisement

Today’s special lockdown performance will feature Haçienda Classical with the Manchester Camerata, described as “Britain’s most adventurous orchestra”, as well as a DJ line-up including Danny Tenaglia, Kevin Saunderson, Louie Vega, DJ Pierre, Arthur Baker, as well as Haçienda residents Graeme Park, Jon Dasilva, Allister Whitehead, Peter Hook and DJ Paulette. Donations are encouraged for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and The Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

“It was so out of the blue how popular it was,” Hooky told NME about the previous livestream. “It’s a great compliment to Tony Wilson, Rob Gretton and the rest of New Order that the memory of the Hacienda and what it stood for is still important and worth celebrating.”

He added: “I’m really hoping that we can just cheer a few people up and take them somewhere else so they can relax and forget what’s going on in this big bad world. It’s a huge thank you to Tony Wilson and Rob Gretton for starting the whole bloody thing off.”

FAC51 The Haçienda became legendary in the ’80s and ’90s as an integral part of the Factory Records story, as a central point of the Madchester scene, and with the rise of acid house and rave music. Originally conceived by Rob Gretton, the club was famously mostly financed by the income of New Order and was driven by the ingenuity of Factory boss Tony Wilson. It made little money, but a lot of history.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Hook paid tribute to Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider, who died aged 73.

On Friday May 22, Hook will also talk through Joy Division’s classic ‘Unknown Pleasures‘ as part of #TimsTwitterListeningParty.