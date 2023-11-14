Peter Hook & The Light announce 2024 world tour for Joy Division and New Order ‘Substance’ celebration

Peter Hook & The Light have announced a huge 2024 world tour that will see the band play the ‘Substance’ albums from Joy Division and New Order in full – find dates and ticket information below.

The New Order and Joy Division co-founder will be touring with his band from May next year, spanning New Zealand, Australia, North America, the UK and Ireland.

The tour will open at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand on May 16, followed by eight more dates across New Zealand and Australia. From August 31, they’ll continue with a North American run that starts at History in Toronto, Canada. Stops throughout September include Boston, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more.

They’ll conclude with one final stretch across the UK and Ireland that starts in York’s Barbican Hall on October 10, followed by cities including Glasgow, Nottingham, Oxford, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin and more.

General sale tickets will be available to purchase on Friday (November 17) from 10am local time. Alternatively, fans can access venue pre-sale tickets on Wednesday (November 15) from 10am local time. UK and Ireland tickets can be purchased here, US tickets here and Australia and New Zealand tickets here.

“It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the ‘Substance’ LPs,” Hook said in a press statement. “The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well. My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So, let’s enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future. Lots of love, Hooky.”

The newly announced run of dates follows the band’s performance of the ‘Substance’ albums at their biggest ever London concert in October this year at the Eventim Apollo.

Joy Division’s compilation album ‘Substance’ came out in 1988, and was followed by the 1987 New Order companion of the same name.

Hook first revisited Joy Division’s seminal album ‘Unknown Pleasures’ in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert, and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from his bands Joy Division and New Order. It’s now culminated in the ‘Substance’ compilations.

Peter Hook & The Light’s 2024 ‘Substance’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thu 16 – WELLINGTON Opera House

Sat 18 – AUCKLAND Great Hall

Sun 19 – CHRISTCHURCH Isaac Theatre

Tue 21 – ADELAIDE Hindley St Music Hall

Wed 22 – BRISBANE Tivoli

Fri 24 – SYDNEY Enmore Theatre

Sat 25 – MELBOURNE Forum Theatre

Sun 25 – MELBOURNE Forum Theatre

Tue 28 – PERTH Astor Theatre

AUGUST

Sat 31 – TORONTO History

SEPTEMBER

Sun 01 – WASHINGTON 9:30 Club

Tue 03 – BOSTON Paradise Rock Club

Wed 04 – PHILADELPHIA Union Transfer

Fri 06 – NEW YORK Brooklyn Steel

Sat 07 – CHICAGO Riviera Theatre

Tue 10 – DETROIT Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wed 11 – AUSTIN The Far Out Lounge and Stage

Fri 13 – HOUSTON House Of Blues

Sat 14 – DALLAS House Of Blues

Mon 16 – SAN DIEGO Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

Tue 17 – PHOENIX The Van Buren

Fri 20 – LOS ANGELES Hollywood Palladium

Sat 21 – SAN FRANCISCO The Warfield

Mon 23 – VANCOUVER Commodore Ballroom

Wed 25 – SEATTLE The Showbox

Thu 26 – PORTLAND McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat 28 – DENVER Ogden Theatre

OCTOBER

Thu 10 – YORK Barbican Hall

Fri 11 – GLASGOW O2 Academy

Sat 12 – SUNDERLAND Fire Station

Thu 17 – WARRINGTON Parr Hall

Fri 18 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat 19 – OXFORD O2 Academy

Thu 24 – MARGATE Dreamland

Fri 25 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Sat 26 – NORWICH UEA

Thu 31 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

The band’s recent London show marked the final gig of their 2023 UK tour and followed performances in Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Belfast and elsewhere. During the show, they welcomed Damon Albarn to the stage for a performance of the Gorillaz song ‘Aries’.