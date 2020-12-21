Watch a new preview of Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Peter Jackson has shared a new preview of his forthcoming documentary about The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back.

The Lord of the Rings director is overseeing the new film, which has already had its release date moved from 2020 to August 27, 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which aims to “take audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history”.

A preview clip of Get Back has been released today (December 21) to tide fans over until its summer release next year.

The video begins with Jackson explaining that he and his production team in New Zealand have resumed work on the film after the coronavirus outbreak was largely contained in the country, with editing of the 56 hours of never-before-seen footage currently ongoing.

Jackson adds that he and his team are “about half-way” through the editing process, and that they decided to share this sneak peek to showcase “the vibe and energy” of their film – you can see the clip, which includes in-the-studio footage of The Beatles recording ‘Get Back’, above.

Step inside Peter Jackson’s edit bay to get an exclusive first look at some never-before-seen footage from his documentary feature, The Beatles: Get Back. See the film when it comes to theatres August 2021 #TheBeatlesGetBack

In an additional statement about the trailer, Jackson said: “We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back.

“We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

In a recent interview, Paul McCartney reflected on the death of his Beatles bandmate John Lennon 40 years on from his killing.

“It’s very difficult for me, and I occasionally will have thoughts and sort of say: ‘I don’t know, why don’t I just break down crying every day?’ Because it’s that bad.”