Petition launched calling on UK Government to aid music industry hit by the coronavirus outbreak

A petition has been launched calling on the Government to help assist the music events industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

It comes after music venues across the UK reported significant financial losses, earlier this week amid concern over the outbreak with industry bodies claiming that government assistance may be required should it continue or worsen.

The petition, which has already clocked up over 24,000 signatures, states: “The UK events industry is facing an unprecedented challenge as a result of the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak, and the events that have been cancelled as a result.

“The industry is worth more than £14 billion to the economy, with 25,000 businesses supporting over 500,000 employees – all of whom are nervous about whether their next event will go ahead or not, and how their income may be affected.

“I’d like the government to provide support to business & individuals struggling at this critical time.”

Earlier this week, chancellor Rishi Sunak also tried to help ease the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, by announcing in the budget that businesses with a rateable value of below £51,000 will not pay any business rates for the next year.

The chancellor now claims that the government’s action, which takes effect in April and will last for 12 months, will save businesses £25,000 each.

The Music Venue Trust responded to the budget in a lengthy Facebook post, in which they said they were ‘particularly pleased’ about the news on business rates.

However they also said that “this is not all that needs to be done,” pointing out that Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish governments still need to replicate the commitments, and that “too many grassroots music venues in the UK have Rateable Valuations which are simply too high to benefit from […] these measures”.