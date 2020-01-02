Petition launched to save London’s Music Room rehearsal space

A petition has been organised to save the Music Room London rehearsal space after it has come under threat from property developers.

The rehearsal space, located in New Cross Gate, has been operational for more than 25 years and offers spaces for band rehearsals, photoshoots, performances and dance practices. Artists such as Rosie Lowe, Hejira and La Shark have all made use of Music Room London’s facilities.

A petition that was launched two weeks ago states: “324 flats in high storey buildings next to the Music Room are planned, with open windows and balconies facing directly onto our music studios.

Advertisement

“Before long, as other music venues have found out to their cost, there will be complaints and legal action from the new residents to restrict the use of the Music Room. The result – we could be forced to close, taking out yet another live music venue.”

The petition goes on to explain that Music Room London’s owners are asking Lewisham Council to add a condition to any planning permission documents so they have a “deed of easement”, noting this move has given protection to venues like Ministry Of Sound, Whitechapel’s The George Tavern, and Milton Keynes’ The Stables. However, they claim Lewisham Council have “refused to respond” to the request.

Music Room London’s staff are asking people to sign their petition before January 10, 2020 to help keep the rehearsal space and venue in operation. At the time of writing, 2,525 people have signed the petition, which Goat Girl have backed on their Facebook page. “SAVE SPACES”, they captioned a post sharing the appeal. You can sign the petition here.

Last year another one of London’s iconic venues shut down when The Borderline closed its doors in August. It followed a battle to save The Social, also based in the capital, which saw £95,000 raised to prevent a wine and cocktail bar chain from taking over the property.