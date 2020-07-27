Petition launched to save Reading venue Face Bar from closure

Reading’s small venue Face Bar is under threat of closure due to the building of flats, it’s been revealed.

A new petition has been started to try and save the venue, which has been in operation for over 30 years.

The petition reads: “For over 30 YEARS there has been a music venue on this plot of land. The FACEBAR is ESSENTIAL for readings music scene!! Its the last we have, and it must be respected and preserved

Detailing the planning application, the petition cites the building of “7 one bedroom flats within meters of the main dancefloor,” adding that the potential building work will signal the “certain death of the venue”

It concludes: “Reading doesn’t need anymore flats… what it needs is its culture respected.”

Earlier this month, the UK government announced an unprecedented £1.57 billion in grants to support the arts sector.

It came after the music industry launched the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, which saw Radiohead, The Cure, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, Primal Scream, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay among the huge list of artists who signed an open letter to the government, demanding immediate action to prevent “catastrophic damage” to the music industry in the wake of COVID-19.

The dance music industry also called for emergency support, with Thom Yorke, Fatboy Slim, Caribou, Massive Attack, Four Tet signing the #LetUsDance campaign, with the UK’s nightclubs and dance music festivals potentially exempt from the government grants.