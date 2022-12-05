Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures

A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures.

The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.

“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye West’s solo albums and singles from their platforms.”

Goergen continued: “By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music. His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole. Please consider signing this petition.”

View the petition here.

West’s most recent spate of controversy came after he praised Hitler on a recent episode of far-right activist Alex Jones’s podcast, Infowars.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he said. As the show cut to a break, Jones told the rapper that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which West interjected, “I like Hitler.”

He was also banned from Twitter for the third time in less than two months after posting an image of a Star of David inside a swastika. Earlier today (December 5), West resurfaced on Instagram and insinuated that Elon Musk is a clone.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?” West wrote. “Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck… Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”

Elsewhere, Milo Yiannopoulos confirmed he is no longer working on Kanye West‘s presidential campaign.

The alt-right commentator took to Telegram to confirm speculation that the pair had parted ways. “Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team. Ye is a genius whom I have come to love and respect. We remain friends. I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors,” he wrote.