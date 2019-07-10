Petition to free A$AP Rocky from prison attracts 300,000 signatures

He was arrested last week.

A petition to demand the release of rapper A$AP Rocky from a Swedish prison has so attracted nearly 300,000 signatures.

The rapper and two of his associates were arrested by Swedish authorities last week following allegations that they assaulted a man, and they are currently being held in Stockholm on pre-trial detention for two weeks.

Now, a petition launched by his hip-hop collective, ASAP Mob, is calling for his release, alleging he has been denied the right to fair legal representation and is being held in “inhumane conditions”.

While Swedish authorities have denied the claims, the petition has attracted the signatures of rappers including Post Malone, Lil Yachty, Miguel and ASAP Ferg.

On Wednesday morning, more than 293,000 people had signed the plea.

Posting it on Instagram, Post Malone wrote: “Always strive and prosper. Love you very much. #justiceforrocky.”

Odd Future founder Tyler, The Creator previously said that he would boycott Sweden as a result of the arrest.

The petition specifically claims that ASAP and three associates were acting in self-defence when they were involved in a fight, claiming they were followed through the streets of Stockholm and harassed.

It states: “We are surprised that something like this could happen in Sweden to people who were minding their business and forced to defend themselves from a group of assailants.

“This should be about justice. Rocky has been in prison for six days for the use of self-defence.”

In the wake of his arrest, the rapper was forced to cancel a string of performances – including headline slots at Poland’s Open’er and London’s Wireless Festival.