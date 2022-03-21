Petition to remove Kanye West from Coachella line-up gains traction

A petition that was launched by fans to remove Kanye West from the 2022 Coachella line-up has received over 25,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition was launched on March 17 by a user with the alias Kim Pete, following West’s suspension on Instagram for his post about Trevor Noah which contained racial slurs. Noah had commented on West’s treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian on a recent episode of The Daily Show, calling it “terrifying to watch”.

The caption on the petition reads: “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Earlier this month, West released an animated video for recent single ‘Eazy’ – a collaborative effort with The Game, released back in January – which showed a caricature of West kidnapping and brutalising Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson (who is currently dating Kardashian).

Davidson later responded to West, writing in a leaked text exchange: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet.”

Coachella will take place in Indio, California from April 15-17 and April 22-24, with West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles set to headline the festival’s return.

West previously threatened to withdraw from his headline set at this year’s Coachella, after perceiving recent comments by Billie Eilish to be insults aimed at Travis Scott. “Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform,” he wrote in a caption.

Scott was previously meant to co-headline, but was allegedly removed from the bill after the Astroworld tragedy, wherein a crowd surge during the rapper’s headline set left 10 dead and hundreds more injured.

Kardashian was granted single status by a judge earlier this month (March 2), meaning that her divorce from Ye is now a step closer.

In other news, West also reportedly had a planned performance at the 2022 Grammys cancelled over “concerning online behaviour”. The 2022 Grammys are set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, though it’s not been confirmed whether that is part of the decision to remove Kanye’s performance from the running order.