Petula Clark is not happy that the Nashville bomber played ‘Downtown’ before he blew up his RV

Petula Clark has admitted that she felt “shock and disbelief” after learning that the man responsible for the Nashville explosion played her 1964 hit ‘Downtown’ ahead of the blast.

The attack left three people injured and it is believed the bomber – Anthony Quinn Warner – died in the blast.

“I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City,” Clark said in a Facebook post.

“A few hours later – I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement – was me – singing ‘Downtown!’ Of all the thousands of songs – why this one?”.

I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love… Posted by Petula Clark on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Clark added that “millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song.”

The singer cited the opening line of the 1964 hit tune before adding: “Perhaps you can read something else into these words – depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

According to the New York Post, a responding police officer said that he heard Clark’s song playing from the explosive-rigged RV that Warner parked outside an AT&T facility in the Tennessee city on Christmas Day before it blew up.

“Why this violent act – leaving behind it such devastation,” Clark continued.

“I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville – give you all a hug – and wish you Love, a Happy and Health New Year,” she wrote. “And, as we say sometimes in the U., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!).”

Warner’s motive is still unclear and officials have said it is too early for it to be discussed publicly.