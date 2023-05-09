pH-1 cancels Latin America ‘About Damn Time’ tour

Korean-American rapper pH-1 has announced the cancellation of the Latin America leg of his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour.

The cancellation was announced today (May 9) by pH-1’s label H1GHR Music on the company’s official Instagram page. In its statement, the label said that the cancellation was “due to issues beyond the control of the artist and production”.

H1GHR Music added that “all tickets will be refunded”, adding that for those with further questions about the refunds or general inquiries should “contact the respective promoters”. pH-1 was set to perform in Mexico City, São Paulo and Santiago later this month.

pH-1 has since spoken up about the cancellation of the tour on his personal Instagram account, saying: “I tried my best guys, I promise”.

“I will not be working with certain people anymore,” pH-1 added cryptically. “Anyways, I’ll go there as soon as possible! Sorry to my fans.”

LATAM tour is cancelled. I tried my best guys, I promise. I will not be working with certain people anymore. Anyways, I'll go there as soon as possible! Sorry to my fans. — pH-1 (@ph1boyyy) May 9, 2023

pH-1’s ‘About Damn Time’ world tour is in support of his second studio album ‘But for Now Leave Me Alone’, which had been his first studio release in over three years.

In a 2021 interview with NME, pH-1 had expressed his desire to perform for fans all over the world after being unable to perform during the pandemic. “Europe, the States or Asia – wherever I can get myself,” he said at the time.