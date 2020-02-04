Pharell Williams denies he perjured himself over ‘Blurred Lines’ interview

Pharrell Williams has denied that comments he gave in an interview with GQ last year mean he perjured himself in a 2015 trial.

In 2015, Williams gave testimony during a copyright trial for his Robin Thicke and T.I. collaboration, ‘Blurred Lines’.

In the same year, a federal jury ruled that the hit song shared similarities to Marvin Gaye’s 1977 song ‘Got To Give It Up’ and that Thicke and Williams, but not T.I., must pay half of the song’s royalties and $5.3m (£4m) in damages to Gaye’s family.

Advertisement

Last December, Gaye’s family filed a further motion following an interview Williams did with producer Rick Rubin for GQ magazine.

Speaking about his approach to songwriting, Williams told Rubin: “For the most part, what we always try to do was reverse engineer the songs that did something to us emotionally and figure out where the mechanism is in there and, as I said to you before, try to figure out if we can build a building that doesn’t look the same but makes you feel the same way.

“I did that in ‘Blurred Lines’ and got myself in trouble.” You can see the interview in full here:

Gaye’s family argued that these comments contradict Williams’ comments during the trial and allege perjury. However, a new court filing from Williams now denies this claim.

It says that Gaye’s family “have not come close to meeting the very heavy burden they bear to demonstrate entitlement to the extraordinary relief of disturbing the finality of a long-settled judgment.”

Advertisement

Williams’ legal team also added that they felt the interview “does not affect the ‘integrity’ of the Court’s order denying the Gaye’s motion for fees.”

It continued: “While Williams did say that the ‘feeling’ of ‘Blurred Lines’ turned out to be so reminiscent of ‘Got to Give it Up’ that some listeners felt the songs sounded the same,” the documents state, “he also specifically stated, as he did at trial, that he had no intent to copy the elements — melody, chords, and lyrics — of the song.”

A judge has yet to rule on the case.