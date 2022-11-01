Pharrell confirms “amazing” BTS collaboration will feature on his new album ‘Phriends’

Pharrell has shared that a BTS collaboration will feature on his forthcoming new album ‘Phriends’.

In a new Rolling Stone cover interview story between Pharrell and BTS’s RM, the US producer and singer revealed that the K-pop band feature on the “amazing” new track.

“Well, my project, it’s called… it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is ‘Phfriends.’ It’s the volume one,” Pharrell said. “You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

He added: “Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa’,” while RM said: “I fucking love it”.

Pharrell also offered to collaborate with RM on his upcoming solo album, following today’s (November 1) news that the BTS’ leader and rapper would be making his solo debut.

“I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 percent, if you need – you don’t need me, but I mean…” he said.

“I always needed you, for 15 years,” RM replied, to which Pharrell said, “OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it.” RM responded, “Please… I’m honoured and grateful.”

You can watch the conversation between the musicians below.

Today, JTBC News reported that RM is currently preparing to release a solo album, and claimed that it would drop on November 25.

The idol’s agency Big Hit Music soon responded to reports, confirming that “RM will drop a solo album and is currently in preparation,” via Korea JoongAng Daily. However, the agency did not confirm or deny the rumoured release date of RM’s upcoming solo album.

While RM has previously released individual work in the form of mixtapes and collaborations such as 2018’s ‘Mono’, the forthcoming record will mark the rapper’s official debut as a soloist.

He will be the third BTS member to do so, following bandmates J-hope and Jin.