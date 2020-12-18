Pharrell on Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun dispute: “There’s a system in place that’s just all wrong”

Pharrell Williams has shared his thoughts on the recent dispute between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, after the latter notoriously purchased the singer’s former record label and the master rights to her first six albums.

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired the Big Machine Label Group back in June 2019, giving the company the rights to six of Swift’s albums from her 2006 self-titled debut through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’. The singer signed with Republic Records, who are owned by Universal Music Group, in 2018.

Speaking in a new interview, Pharrell called the fall out between the pair “unfortunate” and said that the industry isn’t always fair to its artists.

Advertisement

“It’s really unfortunate, you know,” he told Variety. “There was room for him to make his acquisition because that’s just the way the business is, and I felt for her and not being able to be in control of it.”