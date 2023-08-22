Pharrell says he is working on new N.E.R.D music

N.E.R.D could be making a comeback soon, according to Pharrell.

Speaking to Tyler, The Creator for GQ, Pharrell revealed that he has been working on “twelve N.E.R.D records” while in Paris.

Pharrell said to Tyler of the new N.E.R.D material: “They’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar. It’s good bro, it’s good.”

He continued, comparing it to 2001’s ‘In Search Of…’: “This is like that feeling that I felt when we made ‘In Search Of…’. I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherfuckin’ great composition.”

Pharrell went on to say that he’s also been experimenting with “chords I never used before”. “The ones that I’ve never done, that I fuckin’ hated,” he explained. “But using them in ways to get to other chords where the changes are such a release. And then, lyrically, the harmonies here…all the songs just have rainbow harmonies.”

However, Pharrell did not provide an update on when N.E.R.D might release this new collection of music. N.E.R.D released their latest studio album, ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’, in 2017. The LP, their fifth record as a group and first full-length since 2010’s ‘Nothing’, featured singles like ‘Lemon’ featuring Rihanna and the Future-assisted ‘1000’.

Pharrell most recently released the gospel single ‘Joy (Unspeakable)’ in June as part of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, which saw Pharrell act as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs. Williams was hired as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs back in February. He previously collaborated with the brand in 2004 and 2008.